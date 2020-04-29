When Amanda Verleun of the Head of Montague heard about the tragic mass shooting in Nova Scotia she knew she needed to show she and other Islanders are thinking of our neighbours across the Strait. So, she got some cans of spray paint and a bale of straw and created this design that sits at the end of her driveway. While Ms Verleun, originally from Dartmouth, didn’t know any of the victims personally, she has friends from back home who do. She pointed out restrictions due to COVID-19 meant it was impossible to attend any memorial services in Nova Scotia, so this tribute was the next best thing. “It helps me comfort, it helps me process, it helps me grieve,” she said. “PEI is my home, but Nova Scotia will always have a place in my heart.” David MacDonald photo
We’re committed to keeping our readers informed
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
- Clarence Mark Coady
- Founders of Grassroots Dairy United named winners of Champion Award
- Transportation West adjusts during COVID-19
- Construction workers forced to deal with COVID-19 fallout
- Nova Scotia has special place in many hearts
- RCMP Sgt Gunn says shooting victim was amazing officer
- West Prince councils not sure if May meetings will go ahead
- Frustration mounts as oyster fishers wait on start date for season
Most Popular
Articles
- Fishers in LFA 24 not happy with start date of spring lobster season
- You think this is hard? Just wait
- Three years of heart and soul go into establishing Lennon House PEI’s first long-term recovery facility to focus on mental health and addictions
- Asking fishermen for the impossible
- MacDonald, John Alexander "Sandy"
- Friendship and tunes continue virtually for longtime eastern PEI fiddlers
- Chamber urges opening of ferry for commercial traffic
- Dunachton Nukes: The horse that inspired my love of harness racing
- Paynter, Jeremy Dale
- Blake Doyle
Images
Videos
Commented
- When this is over, what will we remember? (5)
- Jumping on the last flight from Cairo (3)
- RCMP called to St Felix concerning large gathering of people (3)
- Keep ATVs off roads, fields, beaches, say officials (2)
- Aylward only has himself to blame (2)
- Sipping ice wine from a gravy boat (2)
- A right or a privilege? (1)
- Chamber urges opening of ferry for commercial traffic (1)
- Asking fishermen for the impossible (1)
- The power of the happy place (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.