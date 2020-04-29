Amanda Verleun

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

When Amanda Verleun of the Head of Montague heard about the tragic mass shooting in Nova Scotia she knew she needed to show she and other Islanders are thinking of our neighbours across the Strait. So, she got some cans of spray paint and a bale of straw and created this design that sits at the end of her driveway. While Ms Verleun, originally from Dartmouth, didn’t know any of the victims personally, she has friends from back home who do. She pointed out restrictions due to COVID-19 meant it was impossible to attend any memorial services in Nova Scotia, so this tribute was the next best thing. “It helps me comfort, it helps me process, it helps me grieve,” she said. “PEI is my home, but Nova Scotia will always have a place in my heart.” David MacDonald photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.