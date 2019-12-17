Kings County Memorial Hospital Emergency Room will operate on reduced hours over the Christmas holidays.
According to a Health PEI spokesperson the decreased number of hours reflects a shortage of RNs working in the ER.
“We regret this decision has to be made; however, we need to ensure access to emergency care continues while providing safe working environments for our nurses and doing what we can to respond to leave requests during this time,” the spokesperson said.
The ER will operate from 10 am to 6 pm daily from December 21, 2019, to January 5, 2020.
Regular hours of operation are from 8 am to 8 pm.
Health PEI said two new RN hires will begin work in the new year and recruitment efforts continue.
The RN shortage will affect the ER at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown as well.
Nine of 36 stretchers in the ER at the QEH will close from December 23, 2019, to January 3, 2020.
The holiday season is one of several times of the year when inpatient beds close at the Charlottetown hospital. This year 33 of the 250 beds will be closed at various times.
“While we inform our employees and physicians of a specific number of planned bed closures, these are fluid and, depending on service demands as well as availability of staff, some may actually open,” the spokesperson added.
