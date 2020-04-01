Visits to the library are one of the things the Callaghans of Union Road miss the most in these uncertain times.
Annette Callaghan and her children Gabreil, 6, Zechariah, (Zech), 12 and Breahanna, 17 spend a lot of time at the library keeping up with their school work.
“Last week Premier King said for us all to ‘make the best of a difficult situation,’” Ms Callaghan said.
“How do the families that can no longer gain access to computers at public libraries get their children the educational support that has been offered online?”
With the recent announcement of schools being closed until at least May 11, Ms Callaghan says she worries.
“The government needs to find a way to keep all kids up to speed with their education,” she said.
The only internet access in the Callaghan home comes from two cell phones with limited data.
While last week the Department of Education put several portals online to help students keep active, Ms Callaghan said it is impossible for three students to keep pace in her situation.
“It is easier when it comes to the younger ones,” she said, noting she can help her sons with their curriculum, but when it comes to the calculus and biology courses Breahanna is taking, that is out of her league.
And she knows she is not alone.
“I really feel for other parents in the same situation,” she said. “I am almost in panic mode.
“It is a hard place to be right now, but at the same time it is something we have to deal with.”
Like everyone else, the Callaghans have found ways to keep a routine now that home is where they spend most of their time.
Breahanna has plenty books at home and Zech has taken to reading National Geographic magazines but his favourite reading material right now is the ‘Big Nate’ series, a collection of books based on the adventures of a sixth grader.
But Breahanna says they are all in a vulnerable situation.
“It’s been difficult because you aren’t sure what to do and there isn’t much direction what to continue with,” she said, describing the few times she did manage to look at the online supports.
Before all this happened Breahanna said this semester was difficult to begin with and now she feels she is falling further behind and is nervous about the future.
Zech is keeping his math skills honed by practising his times tables and working on division problems his Mom gives him regularly, but he too misses the library.
On the well-being side of things the family takes every opportunity to get outside and play together and take the dogs for walks.
Zech and Gabreil are still practising their drum lessons even though connection with their instructor is by phone and Breahanna jams on her guitar and piano regularly.
“This is a new journey for everyone,” Ms Callaghan said.
“As parents we are trying to strengthen our families by helping our children better understand, provide emotional support and create a supportive environment.”
She said in today’s world technology plays a big part in that.
