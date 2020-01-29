On Monday, January 20 Moosehead Breweries announced it would donate $1 for every case of beer under their name brands sold on PEI in the next month towards the rink rebuild effort in Tyne Valley.
(Moosehead, based in Saint John, New Brunswick, is the official beer sponsor of Tyne Valley’s Oyster Festival and the Rock the Boat Music Festival.)
After a fire on December 29 left Tyne Valley’s rink in ruin there has been a huge outpouring of support towards getting the community a new rink. But should buying alcohol to support the rink be promoted as part of this effort?
Pushing the sale of alcohol under the guise of philanthropy for a community institution is nothing short of wrong.
The willingness of Moosehead to donate money can be admirable but not if it means enticing Islanders to buy more alcohol.
According to Statistics Canada, in 2018 there were 9,100 Islanders age 18 to 34 who identified as heavy drinkers.
Rebuilding the rink is estimated to cost in the area of $8 million.
Aside from insurance payouts and any potential loans from the province or federal government, there is still going to be a weighty price tag to get Tyne Valley back on the ice.
Moosehead has said it will cap its donation of sales at $20,000. While that is a sizeable amount, which I’m sure Tyne Valley will surely be able to use in rebuilding the rink, it’s a drop in the bucket that requires $8 million to fill.
Tyne Valley is certainly going to need a lot of help and support, some of which they have already gotten from The Sackville Flyers Minor Hockey Association, from Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia who withdrew their entry into the Kraft Hockeyville contest in support of Tyne Valley.
The winning community in the contest would receive $250,000 towards their local rink.
Buying beers to support a community getting its rink back? Surely there must be a better way.
Sean MacDougall
