On the heels of the federal Liberals doling out new election promises it is time for government to get back to the business of fulfilling commitments made in 2015.
New ferry contracts for Wood Islands-Caribou and Souris-Cap-aux-Meules are in place and all but signed, according to officials with the federal government.
But until the construction begins it is still just a promise many across the region are hoping comes to fruition.
Then there is the employment insurance regional division on PEI that is yet to be fixed.
Back in 2014 PEI was divided into capital and non-capital regions where EI eligibility differed.
Despite promises to the contrary, during the last four years Island MPs didn’t do away with the regional disparity.
It is ridiculous to divide such a small area as PEI into two different zones. Individuals travel from tip to tip to work.
And besides that EI is a program funded by employees and employers so what business do the feds have in making such stringent rules?
On the national level, fixing the clean water problems for First Nations is ongoing.
When the Liberals took office in 2015, 105 long-term water advisories on First Nations existed. According to an article in a national magazine as of September 2019, there were 56. Sounds like a good start, but there’s a glitch. The feds only have long term- more than a year on their radar. Numerous First Nations have had on again-off again water advisories for decades and they aren’t included in the fix.
The needs are varied. Time to get back to work.
Charlotte MacAulay
