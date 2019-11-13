Hello, hello - guess no one is home or not curious enough to answer a public telephone.
That’s because the phones, once planted at street corners and along community’s main thoroughfares, are pretty much extinct.
But the booths still stand as dilapidated as they may be.
The remnants of two booths, one on Main Street in front of Home Hardware and another at the top of the Wood Islands Hill in Montague, still stand. They are dented, the glass that once protected users from harsh winds and rain is smashed and the familiar blue and white brand name Island Tel is either cryptic or gone altogether.
At one time phone booths were as distinct as the Colonel revolving round and round on the cardboard bucket which added little to no curb appeal to communities.
But while the Colonel continues to spin the public has turned its audible senses to cellphones hence pretty much eliminating the demand for coin operated phone booths.
Surely tourists must wonder why we hold onto these relics. They serve no purpose other than providing batting or kicking practice for youthful passersby who pound their frustrations out on them.
Montague’s Main Street has an impressive collection of art objects and paintings that clearly show resident’s pride in their community.
It’s unfortunate and unnecessary that neglected phone booths have become the proverbial thorn between the colourful magnum opus of local artists whose skills draw the attention of so many in all seasons.
4-H keeping up with the times
Change is inevitable and the 4-H organization appears to be adapting well.
It’s interesting to note that just one third of the 500 members in the 20 4-H Clubs across PEI live on a farm.
That’s a far cry from yesteryear when 4-H was a reflection specific to rural life and the animals and crops raised on them.
4-H continues to be a distinct attribute to Island life but the grease that keeps the wheels running smoothly on this institution has a new formula.
Some of the newness includes projects centered around electricity and Lego that are engineering based, allowing members to explore science - biofutures projects that are sure to put a new shine on the workings of the club.
The focus is also on careers specific to agriculture, expanded on typical run-of-the-mill projects and challenges.
Members will continue to learn about building skills and self confidence, two attributes synonymous with the program and naturally 4-H will remain agriculturally based.
The program has long-term success and is now going into its second century so it’s not about to vanish anytime soon.
In keeping with the 4-H movements dedication to young minds, a declining non-farming population may be a challenge but it appears to also be an opportunity.
Youth involved in 4-H are well-spoken and informed.
To learn and grow, things cannot remain the same. 4-H has shown us that time and again.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.