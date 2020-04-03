At least 10 Service Master and First Onsite vehicles were parked outside the Old Riverview Manor Thursday afternoon.
Marion Dowling, PEI’s Chief Nursing Officer, confirmed today that Health PEI is reviewing the building to see if it could be used in the provinces COVID-19 response efforts as an overflow option.
“Yes it is a part of our planning for our bed plan and a plan for surge in some capacity as a potential option for us down the road if needed,” Ms Dowling said.
Ms Dowling said so far, the province is completing air quality tests and reviewing the building systems.
“We’re looking at what the possibility is there to get it up and running,” she said.Ms Dowling.
The plans about how the building will be used are not complete and will evolve depending on care needs, she added.
The 50 plus year old structure on Rosedale Avenue has been vacant since residents moved into the new manor on Fraser Street in June of 2019.
However, Health PEI is paying approximately $6,500 per month for upkeep including electricity, heating fuel, water/sewer, snow removal, elevator/fire alarm inspection.
Previously, the province had said the facility was being maintained to possibly reappropriate it as affordable housing in the future.
