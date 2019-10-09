As many as six eastern PEI athletes are among those competing on the national soccer stage in the U17 Cup this week. The 2019 tournament is being hosted by UPEI and Cornwall. Mia Martell, left, and Carrie Docherty, both 16, competed twice before nationally and are team mates on the PEI squad. Their first game is on Wednesday, October 9 in the qualifying round against Ottawa. Game time is 5:30 pm at UPEI. The girls have played with Belfast and Eastern Eagles Soccer Clubs. Mia, the daughter of Travis and Della Martell plays left back. Carrie, the daughter of Jason and Kedda Docherty plays right back. Alec MacDougall, Reid Peardon, Max Van Wiechen and Jesse McGrath will compete in the U17 boy’s division. They play on Thursday at UPEI at 3:45 pm. For the schedule and game results go to https://www.canadasoccer.com/schedule-results-s15527 Sean MacDougall photo
