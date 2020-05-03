Front-line workers are all around us as we attempt to deal with the day-to-day necessities during the COVID-19 crisis. These photos show just a few of the people who remain in the public to help us all out. We cannot overlook health care providers and other essential workers who deserve praise and appreciation for their dedication and caring.
Photo 1- Lenny Plaizier of Souris keeps a tight ship with her colleagues at MacPhee’s Market. The staff at the cash registers wipe down their area constantly throughout the day to maintain cleanliness and safety for all. Behind Ms Plaizier are Linda Carter of Souris, Lennie Gregory of Bear River and Graham Ching of Little Harbour.
Photo 2- Anna Harnesk, left, of Murray Harbour has been working for Otis Butler for a few months at Butler’s Clover Farm. The grocery store has seen increased sales of baking supplies such as flour and baking powder as folks bake at home while self-isolating.
Photo 3- Margo Bond is always on her toes in the kitchen at Daryl’s General Store in Georgetown. She’s been helping cook and ring through orders in the take-out only operation and said until last Friday it had been relatively quiet for the kitchen crew.
Photo 4- Many eastern PEI businesses are seeing a fluctuation in customer traffic but John Webster says it’s been the normal flow at Cardigan Feed Services. He’s been with the company for three years and notes no matter what changes are made during the COVID-19 crisis, animals always have to eat.
Photo 5- Jimmy Campbell of Belfast has been helping ring folks through at Cooper’s Red and White for 39 years. The Belfast stop has been keeping busy and seeing folks from as far away as Stratford coming in to pick up essentials.
Sean MacDougall photos
