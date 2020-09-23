Kudos to PEI’s Chief Provincial Court Judge,Nancy Orr,who over the past few weeks,delivered impactful mes- sages to several youth.
Charges of impaired driving, whether by drugs or alcohol, are handed out weekly by RCMP. Some of those drivers get the message the first time their name appears on a court dock- et, unfortunately others don’t and become repeat offenders.
If education surrounding the risks of impaired driving is effective in starting with youth, then the judge is on the right track.
In one instance Orr ordered a youth to perform 50 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to each of the people who were with the youth when the charge was laid and write a 1,000 word essay on the effects of doing drugs and driving.
Just words and not so challenging of an exercise, you might say. But there’s more.
The most demanding of the sentence is an order to do a presentation to the youth’s peers on the effects of drugs and driving.
Impaired driving, regardless of age, cannot be rationalized and the hope is this youth’s presentation will influence others, as well as themselves, to make smart choices in future.
This youth will be on probation for two years with a licence suspension of four years.That in itself is a game changer for any teenager who is always on the go and will now have to cope with depending on others for rides.
It’s unfortunate the same formula in regards to licence suspensions is not applied to older drivers operating vehicles while impaired.
The second youth, a 16-year-old, who also appeared before Judge Orr, was fined and their driver’s licence was suspended for 18 months.
In this instance the repercussions of the youth landing themselves in court was an order from the judge to join a SADD (Students Against Drunk Drivers) chapter and if one didn’t exist in their school, the youth is to start one.
A steep learning curve comes with the responsibility of operating a vehicle. That said, if a lesson is learned the community as a whole is a better place.
Would our roads not be safer if creative sentences such as these two were the same across the board regardless of age and experience behind the wheel?
Actions speak louder than words. Might it be more effective to supplement jail time with presentations to the public ie: school groups on the wrongs of driving drunk - across the board, no excuses, no exceptions.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada. com
