An accident involving two construction vehicles late Thursday afternoon has sent one person to hospital.
Kings District RCMP, Montague Fire Department and Island EMS responded to a call on Campbell Road in Montague around 4:30 pm. Campbell Road connects Whim Road and the Lower Montague Road.
A cable connected to an excavator and a front end loader apparently snapped injuring the occupant of the loader. The two vehicles were located in a clearing adjacent to Campbell Road.
The extent of injuries and other details aren't available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.