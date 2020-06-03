As Ontario and Quebec try to come to terms with the appalling state of some nursing homes, here in PEI families have the reassurance of a regulated system.
Privately owned community care and nursing homes are required to have regular inspections and renew their license annually on PEI.
For provincially operated long-term care facilities the process is a little different. Every four years the PEI health system is accredited by a national organization. The process includes visits to manors as well as in-depth interviews with various employees.
The province also keeps tally of patient safety incidents. Although there is no public information specific to the actual incidents the numbers for some can be found on the government website.
That is not to say everything is always sunshine and roses, but processes are in place to ensure all community care and nursing home facilities are up to par.
Public access to the inspection reports and the relatively small-scale PEI system are both factors that help avoid any oversights.
But this begs the question where is that scrutiny in those other provinces?
It is unimaginable to see reports of residents being neglected and in some cases left to languish. This on top of the tragedy of so many people dying from COVID-19 in long-term care facilities is mind boggling.
The very fact that more than 1,600 soldiers were dispatched to help in the crisis shows the severity of the issue.
But the saddest part is families and advocates have been ringing the alarm over those conditions for years, yes years, and nothing was done.
It matters not whether the problem is not enough workers, low wages or privately-owned facilities trying to save money by cutting corners.
What does matter is these conditions need to be remedied and fast.
As for PEI, in both public and private care homes let’s ensure standards are held high to keep some of our most vulnerable citizens safe and content at all times COVID or no COVID.
Charlotte MacAulay
