In schools across PEI the leaders of the future took their last walk across the stage and their first step into a world of wide open opportunities.
This year high school graduations may not have had the pomp and circumstance as they did in years past and there were fewer hugs and handshakes, but it didn’t make the occasion any less important. Especially for the students and their family and friends.
“It’s your Grade 12 year, a significant milestone in your life’s journey and you are handling it with grace and character and that makes us proud,” said John Crawford, principal of Morell Regional High School, in his address to the school’s graduates.
No doubt his words were echoed in gyms and auditoriums everywhere last week when grads gathered in nearly empty spaces to accept their diplomas.
Most communities share in the pride of the accomplishments of their young citizens, but this year the absence of well-wishers was palpable at the Morell ceremony where typically 200 to 300 people fill the gym to cheer for the accomplishments of the students.
Still members of communities across eastern PEI found other ways to show their pride.
Pictures of the grads lined the grass strip in front of the parking lot at Morell Coop.
In Souris, grad photos replaced the usual touristy flags on the poles on Main Street.
Montague Regional High staff spent several days hand-delivering their grad’s posters.
That is community spirit at its finest. Now grads, it’s your turn to carry those gestures of respect, appreciation and recognition with you wherever your travels lead you.
Congratulations to all high school graduates.
Charlotte MacAulay
