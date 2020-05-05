Etta Gallant and Johnny Outhouse were only two hours into their first day of angling Friday and had enough trout for a good feed. The Souris West residents were delighted to be in their ‘happy place’ at McInnis’s Dam where they will spend a lot of time in the coming weeks now that the 2020 season is underway. See more angling photos on page 9. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Matt Ferguson was trying flies at Knox’s Dam, a short distance from Montague, on opening day of the recreational fishery on PEI. Numerous anglers returned to the popular fishing hole to try their luck. Sean MacDougall photo
Thomas Doucette of Beach Point, left, and Wason Bulpitt of Roseneath, were set up for an afternoon of fishing at a location in Southern Kings that cannot be disclosed. Catches were low in this particular area but the boys, kept a six-foot distance apart and remained hopeful to land a trout or two.
Heather Moore photo
Sophia Mallard loves fishing lobster and tuna with her dad, but trout fishing is her favourite. The 10 almost 11-year-old from St Catherine’s Road caught these two trout on opening day at McInnis’s Dam on Souris Line Road. Sophia is the daughter of Terry and Carolyn Mallard.
Charlotte MacAulay photo
