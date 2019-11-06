Paul MacNeill,
In response to your article in the October 30 Eastern Graphic, I applaud you for providing the information whereas PEI should be seriously looking at being self sustaining as the Danish Island of Samosa. PEI does possess the necessary requirements to complete this most important environmental project and it would be nice to see PEI go in this direction.
There was a reference in your article pertaining to soybeans being hard on the soil in PEI. I always get annoyed with this reference as many potato input retailers have categorized soybeans as being hard on soil as the soybean plant does not require as many inputs as a crop of potatoes does (thus cutting into profit margins)
Soybeans can also be planted in a minimum till situation whereas potatoes cannot. Soybeans are far more resistant to diseases such as white mold and do not have to be sprayed with a fungicide every seven days, if they even need any fungicide during the growing season. Soybeans leave a residue of straw after harvest to help deter soil erosion, potato soil is mallow after harvest and very susceptible to water and wind erosion during the off season.
Net income for soybeans is comparable if not more positive than potato net income. These are just a few points where soybeans are a lot more friendly to soils as opposed to potatoes which are very hard on PEI soils.
Just my few cents worth.
Harry Vanden Broek,
Cape Bear Road,
Murray Harbour
