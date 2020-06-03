As much as the King government’s COVID response is admired by Islanders, hearing pointed, fair, questions directed toward the premier and cabinet on the floor of the provincial legislature is an important step forward, both for democracy and our return to some semblance of normal.
For the past three months opposition parties were politically neutered as both Greens and Liberals set aside partisanship to support provincial efforts to wrestle COVID to the ground. They deserve credit for it. Truth be told, even when they did try to raise issues in as non-partisan a manner as possible, no one was listening.
This changed last week with the opening of an emergency sitting of the house; its stated purpose to deal with legislative updates made necessary by the pandemic. It proved a powerful reminder to the force Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker is in Island politics.
Bevan-Baker’s political star rose during the Liberal regime, with Premier Wade MacLauchlan being the perfect foil for his softly delivered, articulate and pointed questions drilling into everything from centralization of services to our provincial focus on growing exports.
Dennis King is a more elusive adversary. The government’s newness, combined with the premier’s amiable nature and desire to include opposition parties in the governance process, takes the sting from opposition questions. This partly explains why the Greens have struggled as the Official Opposition. Another major factor is weighty, ponderous messaging that fails to resonate and often seems more akin to a sermon. The lesson being, it’s not easy to build a cohesive eight member opposition when the party’s growth is directly tied to the leader’s personality.
Last week thousands of Islanders were in a cranky mood over government’s surprise decision to allow seasonal cottage owners to return beginning June 1. It was the opening Bevan-Baker needed to remind Islanders of the importance of holding government to account, even during a pandemic. His questions were strong, direct, and contrary to the spin offered by some, not partisan. Within two days government backtracked, offering a detailed list of new conditions, including that residents of Ontario and Quebec will have their applications vetted last.
A combination of public pressure and a strong opposition forced the policy reversal. It is a sign of a robust democracy that the opposition can raise an issue and the government moves to fix it.
We should all hope this form of responsive government is a lasting legacy of COVID.
Virtually every Canadian premier has seen their popularity jump during the pandemic. Some, like Doug Ford, have surprised. Premier King has met the challenge as well, and a good chunk of the Island is now protective of the premier and any attempt to hold government to account.
Last week was about showing the vibrancy of our democracy after a long winter hibernation and moving to the next phase: How to govern after the immediate crisis is gone and we are left with a provincial budget blown to smithereens.
There was Trish Altass’s interrogation of Health Minister James Aylward’s questionable March junket to Ireland and his belief it was ok to make a couple stops after being ordered home by the Chief Health Officer to self isolate for 14 days. Or Liberal Rob Henderson repeatedly trying to get a straight answer from the Minister of Health on the number and type of surgeries delayed during the crisis.
There was Tory MLA Cory Deagle growing his reputation for making Tory cabinet ministers feel uncomfortable by not throwing lob balls to members of his own team.
There was Premier King passionately defending the work of Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison. And there was Bevan-Baker returning to a position of comfort by lighting a fire under the feet of a PEI premier.
Sometimes people see partisanship where none exists. Like last week. The opposition did their job. They held government to account and we are all better for it.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.