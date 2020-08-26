Prince Edward Island’s relationship with the fox stretches back centuries. In the early 1900s,we hunted and bred the rare silver-black fox in captivity and profited immensely from commercial ranching.The large square houses of wealthy fox ranchers still dot the Island landscape, and it is said the fox industry contributed so much to the provincial economy in the 1920s we hardly felt the effects of the coming Great Depression.
When the fox industry came to an end, because of changes in fashion, the introduction of garments made with artificial fur, and a growing animal rights sentiment primarily in Europe, Island ranchers simply opened the pen doors and let their animals run back into the wild.
That’s why the Island’s fox population has been so large historically. In her recent Island Magazine article about urban foxes, Hailey Paynter refers to them as“charismatic canines,” and truly the red fox has become a kind of spirit animal for Islanders.
Several years ago, I wrote a column in this newspaper extolling the beauty of the red fox and proposed Prince Edward Island make it our provincial animal.A group of school children in Montague picked up on that idea and were successful in advancing it to government, resulting in a legislative amendment making the fox our symbolic animal.
But now the fox needs our help.
While we have been struggling with the coronavirus, the fox has been battling its own epidemic. It’s called mange disease, a microscopic parasite that burrows under the skin, and if untreated can lead to great suffering and for many a painful death.
Wildlife biologists claim it’s the result of over population and the artificial feeding of urban foxes, but whatever the cause, many rural and urban red foxes on the Island are now infected with mange disease.
Mange disease has decimated fox populations elsewhere.
Fortunately,individual animals can be treated with a cheap and easily available antibiotic used by farmers for livestock, but provincial wild- life officials say an animal has no immunity after treatment and they have determined treating the entire fox population is not warranted.
In the absence of action by government, a local volunteer group called Fox Aid PEI has stepped up to the plate and is identifying and treating sick animals wherever they can be found.
Fox Aid PEI would prefer a joint program with government
but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for now.
A fox with mange is not a pretty sight, and I wonder if mange disease has affected the foxes in our National Park, where they are a big attraction for tourists, not that it is their purpose to be tourism product.
This spring I noticed an unusually large number of field mice or voles under my deck and around my property, and when I asked an exterminator he told me it was because their natural predator, the red fox, was afflicted with mange and not as numerous.
Apparently fox mange disease has upset the natural cycle of things in the wild.
I am not in the habit of feeding foxes, though I have had several visit my place on the hill in Hunter River over the years. Once a beautiful female made her den under my garden shed, and in the spring I watched three kits emerge and make their way into the woods.
Provincial wildlife officials are guided necessarily by their science, and they assure us the fox population will recover from mange disease eventually.
But allowing our provincial animal, the little dog that embodies the spirit of the Island, to suffer from mange disease with- out intervention should not be acceptable.
I would urge our government to do the right thing and introduce a provincial treatment program for sick foxes, perhaps in collaboration with the volun- teers of Fox Aid PEI.
Our native wildlife here on the Island is limited.
We have no moose or elk, or deer, and thank goodness no bears, which reminds me of a story a woman tells about growing up in Christopher Cross near Tignish.
She was grateful for three things as a child.
Her father was a Conservative, he didn’t drink, and there were no bears on the Island.
Well, I am hoping the Conservative government of Mr King keeps bears out but takes immediate action to help our provincial animal the red fox, brother to the silver-black fox that graces our embellished coat of arms.
We could all drink to that.
