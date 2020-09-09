Dolly Parton is one of my all-time favourite singer- songwriters.
She was famously born in the Tennessee mountains,in a one-room cabin she shared with her sharecropper father and home-maker mother, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Perhaps her most autobiographical and enduring song is ‘Coat of Many Colours.’ It tells the story of a poor young girl going off to school wearing a coat her mother made from a box full of old rags.As Dolly says,“there were rags of many colours, and every piece was small.”
She also had “patches on her britches” and “holes in both her shoes.”
Driving over Island highways this summer has got me thinking about that wonderful Dolly Parton song. For just like the legendary coat stitched together with love, our highways are patched, milled, resurfaced, and stitched together by a government with limited financial resources but doing the best it can under the circumstances.
You can’t escape the industrious paving crews this summer. From east to west they are everywhere; putting down hot asphalt in the burning sun during one of the hottest summers on record. Pity the flaggers, and the operators, and the truck drivers, and the checkers. It might be work, but it’s damn hard work, and in the belly of Hades.
When I first began my career with the provincial government back in the 1980s, annual road work, including new pavement of course, was doled out by political dis- trict, directed by the presiding Minister of Highways. Major highways in the province like the Trans-Canada were accorded a special priority, however the meandering network of secondary roads throughout the province was the intense focus of local politicians.
It was more about politics than priorities.
For instance, if you happened to live in a rural district represented by the political party not in power, then your road might stay pot-holed and patched for quite some time, while the roads in the neighbouring district overseen by a government member received priority attention.
All of this was more complicated in the old dual member ridings where the political loyalties might be split.
Island road politics have changed since then, or at least it would appear that way, and decisions now about which roads are upgraded or paved are less partisan and more professional.
Government now publishes a map on its website showing all the roads to be paved during the year and the bridges to be replaced. It’s interesting to look at this map. Roadwork is distributed across the province and like Dolly’s song every piece is small.
Islanders inevitably end up with strips of new black top, followed by patched strips of old grey asphalt, repeated again and again. This approach to paving is self fulfilling of course, and no matter how hard we try it becomes impossible to re-pave an entire highway from point to point.
Sometimes I wonder if it has something to do with not wanting traffic holdups to be unmanageable during the tourist season. But I don’t say that seriously. The truth is unlike our neighbouring provinces, we lack the natural foundation to construct highways that last. Even with hundreds of tons of gravel and aggregate brought in from the mainland, increased heavy truck traffic in particular means a short lifespan for major highways.
The other limitation of course is the provincial budget.
Islanders might be surprised to learn that 10 per cent of the total provincial budget or $238 million in this fiscal year is for transportation and infrastructure including highways. Much of this is cost-shared with the federal government of course through annual transfers and grants. Ottawa is contributing a staggering $130 million for infra- structure this year alone, and as a result the King government will spend approximately $60 million on roads and bridges.
A reader of political tea leaves might conclude a provincial election is on the drawing board.
If you drive Route 2 through Hunter River these days, you will see infrastructure spending in action with replacement and widening of the old bridge. It’s necessary work. As a resident, I can only hope the temporary traffic lights at the dangerous intersection become permanent.
If Dolly Parton ever plays at the Cavendish Beach Festival I’ll be first in line to see her, and I know she will be right at home driving the Island countryside on our stitched-up highway of many colours.
