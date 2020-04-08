These are extraordinary times.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus; New York governor Andrew Cuomo was disappointed with the stimulus bill that had been passed and called actions of the senate “irresponsible and reckless”. He is disgusted with the lack of aid in the COVID-19 crisis: “Stop making excuses and do your job,” he said.
On Wednesday, April 1, there were 26,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in New York City and the numbers of citizens being hospitalized were doubling every four days. The city was in desperate need of supplies to deal with the anticipated wave of new cases.
We surely are living in extraordinary times.
Then there is the panic buying. What is the psychology behind this? Why do our brains push us to do this even when authorities assure us there is no need.
According to Paul Marsden, a consumer psychologist at the University of Arts London, it’s “retail therapy”. We buy to manage our emotional state. It’s about taking back control in a world where you feel out of control.
Sander van der Linden is an Assistant Professor in Social Psychology in the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge. He says panic buying can be understood as playing to psychology needs.
Those needs, he says, are autonomy, or a need for control, relatedness, which he defined as “we shopping” rather than “me shopping” and competence, which is achieved when making a purchase and gives people the sense they are smart shoppers.
Hundreds of years ago there was a discovery to help the human race cope with panic buying and fear. Now I must direct you to the shop manual called the Holy Bible.
Just recently, an atheist doctor in Italy found God while on duty fighting COVID-19. I’m not sure of the details but it made the news. Maybe someone introduced him to the Holy Bible.
1 John 4:18. “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with torment.”
Fear is what causes panic buying, fear of the unknown, fear causing torment. When fear comes knocking at your door send faith to answer it.
John 14:27. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
The opposite of fear is peace, the world offers fear, God offers peace. People’s hearts are troubled, God can help us with our heart trouble.
Joshua 1:9. “Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Yes, God will be with us through this terrible pandemic storm, calm the waters of fear and help us control our panic buying.
Dave London,
Murray River
