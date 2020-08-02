Point Prim screenshot

A paragliding accident in the Point Prim area has resulted in a death.

The incident occurred on Saturday August 1 and involved a 71-year-old victim.

Additional details were not available from the RCMP at this time.

Paragliding is a sport where a pilot sits in a harness attached to a parachute to manoeuvre through the air.

More to come.

