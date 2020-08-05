An investigation into the death of a 71-year-old New Brunswick man while paragliding is underway.
Late in the afternoon of Saturday, August 1 the coroner’s office was notified of a paragliding accident in the Eldon area near Point Prim.
The Chief Coroner’s Office and Kings District RCMP are investigating the matter.
In a statement, a provincial government communications officer said the situation appears to be accidental.
As the investigation is still ongoing, the Chief Coroner’s Office could not provide any further details at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.