At what point do an onslaught of directives, warnings and advisories lose their effectiveness?
The most recent bombardment of warnings were related to Hurricane) post tropical storm Teddy.
It seemed meteorologists checked the pulse on what could have turned out to be a devastating storm minute by minute.
In the prelude bathtubs were filled, water bailed into buckets, batteries checked and food supplies replenished.
Islanders for the most part were initially braced for a one-two punch of a Dorian and Juan combination that could potentially have brought our province to its knees.
We were lucky. Other than torrents of rain that may have leaked into a few basements we came away relatively unscathed.
Certainly the ideal is to be prepared as much as possible. Thanks to technology weather forecasts can predict disturbances days, often weeks, into the future although Mother Nature does sit at the controls and has the final say.
This all creates a valid question: Because this most recent storm fizzled out before it landed on PEI shores, will the public respond to a next one with equal gravity? When is pre-storm hype too much hype?
Combine the recent storm warnings with Islanders teetering on the edge of their seats in fear of Health PEI announcing a community spread of coronavirus - the word overwhelmed quickly comes to mind.
There must be a balance to keeping the public informed and not creating panic or irrational behaviour.
At the same time not having enough information can be dangerous too.
That brings us to rational thinking. The public has the right to question authorities and consequently base decisions on what they feel is best for themselves. Provided their course of action doesn’t jeopardize or influence others.
We learned a valuable lesson from both Dorian and Juan. Each one taught us the value of preparation.
We can only hope the public isn’t too overwhelmed with directives pertaining to everything that’s going on around them and imprudently assume the next storm will be a dud too.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
