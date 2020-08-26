“You can sum it up in two words. It’s dry,” eastern PEI potato farmer Ray Keenan said.
Mr Keenan, with Rollo Bay Holdings Ltd, said it has been a trend,but this season is the driest in a long time.
“The potential for yield is quite limited,” he said.
Lack of rain in the latter half of July and so far in August combined with hot humid days have made for poor growing conditions for not only potatoes, but many of the pollinator crops they grow in rotation.
“They are all suffering,” Mr Keenan said.
He expects the prolonged dryness to have a extreme effect on many farming operations.
“Russet Burbanks (a later maturing potato variety) in the eastern end here are hanging on, but they need rain and certainly the other varieties are compromised in size.”
Adam Jay, Chief Operations Officer at GW&R Visser Farms in Orwell, said the rain in early July gave crops a good start.
“We had more heat in June than we are used to getting so that helped the crop advance a little quicker than usual.”
Even so, below average precipitation for the remainder of July and August was detrimental.
“We are at a point now where, for some of our varieties, even if we do get rain they won’t recover,”Mr Jay said.
That will likely translate into low yields, he added.
Still, he said other varieties will have a fighting chance if rain comes in the next few weeks.
The precipitation outlook for the next couple of months is below average, said Jim Prime, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada said.
Average precipitation for the month of August in PEI averages around 87 mm and while complete data isn’t available for this year it was nowhere near that.
“It’s tricky because in the summertime you do get showers and thunder storms that can be variable depending on where they pop up and when they dissipate, but even looking at measurements from across the Island they are all lower than normal,” Mr Prime said.
The extreme dryness is a fluke, according to Mr Prime.
“It is so normal in the Mari- times for us to get a south-westerly flow with a couple of warm sunny days and then a cold front or trough with a low pressure system to fol- low, but we weren’t in that pattern this summer,” he said.
“We were really influenced by the Bermuda Eye (staying in a southwesterly flow) and anything going through was really spotty.”
Reg Phalen said they are feeling the heat at Seaspray Organics.
“It has been very difficult in terms of transplanting and it’s surprising the crops are coming as well as they are,”he said.
The Byrne Road farmer cooperative grows 25 different crops including blueberries.
As of last Friday the blueberries were still to be harvested.
“Most of (the berries) are getting fairly ripe,” Mr Phalen said.
“They could be a little larger and if we get some rain in the next day or two that might help.”
The fact blueberries are a wild crop helps with the lack of moisture.
“They tend to have organic matter in the soil, enough to keep a bit of moisture and the roots are not disturbed,” Mr Keenan said planting cover crops and plowing under organic matter has been good for moisture retention in the potato industry as well.
“It is just not enough when it is this dry,” he said.
“The last few years have been getting consistently dryer and we do have climate change ...we are doing about all the things we can short of supplemental irrigation.”
Mr Jay said a small portion of their crop is irrigated and it has been less affected by the lack of precipitation.
“Our size profile is looking good, but requires some good rain to help the crop to finish growing well,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.