On April 26, Vanessa MacLennan and Daniel Martell of Lower Montague welcomed their baby Brixen into the world.
The date was back when there were two unrecovered cases of COVID-19 reported in the province. Islanders were in the midst of the province’s most exhaustive stages of restrictions to avoid spreading the virus.
“Honestly I think it was probably even better than usual,” Ms MacLennan said about her experience with health care throughout her pregnancy and the day she gave birth.
“When we had our daughter, Everly, now 4-years-old, it was kind of hectic. There were a lot of people in and out,” Ms MacLennan said. “This time I think the nurses were able to focus more on the patients. The care was really good.”
It appeared to Ms MacLennan a nurse was assigned to her for the duration of their shift.
“It was nice because I felt like I got to know them a little bit better.”
The couple saw another silver lining in having a baby mid-pandemic - it was the uninterrupted time they had to bond as a family at home.
At the time, Islanders had been ordered to stay home as much as possible and not visit friends or family in-person.
“I thought Brixen was going to miss out on the opportunity to be known in our family. I kept thinking, he’s going to be 3-months-old before he meets anybody. It was kind of depressing.
“When I finally got home I realized I could be comfortable and not worry about visitors coming in and out,” Ms MacLennan said.
She feels this time alone as a family was also helpful for her daughter, Everly.
“She can bond with Brixen and us rather than having everyone coming in and perhaps having jealousy creep in,” Ms MacLennan said.
While the family was grateful they did run into some challenges created by COVID-19.
“I wasn’t allowed to go into any of the appointments, which made me feel left out - it’s something I always wanted to experience,” Mr Martell said.
Ms MacLennan had to go to appointments for blood tests and check-ups daily or about every second day in the two weeks leading up to the birth.
Meanwhile Mr Martell was forced to wait in the parking lot.
“The biggest thing for me that probably gave me the most anxiety before we actually went to the hospital, was the fact I couldn’t have my mom there with me,” Ms MacLennan said. “With our daughter we had Daniel and my mom there. This time they only allowed Daniel to come in.”
The couple spent 48 hours in the hospital leading up to their son’s birth. After an attempted induction Friday morning didn’t lead to the birth as soon as planned, the couple was allowed to go home to rest. They returned later and stayed until the baby was born.
While in the hospital Mr Martell wasn’t allowed to go out for food or fresh air like he had been when their first baby was born.
“It was definitely more stressful,” Mr Martell said.
He said the bit of freedom he experienced during the last pregnancy gave him the chance to think over what was going on.
“I never had an opportunity to do it (this time). I wasn’t able to kind of pace anywhere either.”
Hospital food was provided to the couple during their stay and overall they were appreciative of their experience.
“I had everything I needed,” Ms MacLennan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.