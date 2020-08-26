The Town of Three Rivers is facing some delays in getting a Lower Montague project off the ground.
A parcel of land approximately two to three acres located behind the Lower Montague Hall stretching down to the Montague River is in the process of being turned into a park. Efforts to have wood cutters clear fallen trees and bush are slow going though.
“They haven’t been rushing down to give me quotes because they’re just so busy,” said Three Rivers Community Services Manager Dorothy MacDonald.
Ms MacDonald said many wood cutters are busy preparing firewood for the coming winter. She speculates the work the future park needs could be done by mid-to-late fall.
There is no official plan created as of yet for the park.
Another task to be completed is establishing the formal paper- work for the land. While it is under the ownership of the town, there is no official deed although Ms MacDonald said the town’s lawyer is in the process of establishing the proper documentation.
The land previously had a trail cleared out by the former Lower Montague Council but post-tropical storm Dorian wiped away the effort.
“Our process at this point is to contact someone in the wood industry who can re-clear that trail,”she said.
The idea for the future park will be relatively minimal. Aside from clearing bush and fallen trees, the intention is to have the park as a quiet green space over- looking the Montague River.
It is unknown at this point if the work will go to tender or not. Quoted jobs for the town over $20,000 must be tendered
