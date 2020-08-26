COVID’s political dominos are beginning to fall.
For Bill Morneau it means an abrupt departure as Justin Trudeau’s Finance Minister.For New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs the opening to take advan- tage of positive public opinion and catapult his Conservative Party to majority status.
The New Brunswick election will be watched closely as first evidence to the staying power of COVID’s political halos.The crisis has sent Higgs’ approval rating to record highs. But his decision to force an election two years early, while still in the middle of the pandemic, smacks of opportunism. It is in keeping with the take no prisoners playbook gleaned from a 33-year career as a senior Irving Oil executive.
The premier claims cooperation marking the first six months of the crisis is lost. In reality he delivered a poison pill knowing it would not be palatable to all opposition parties.
Higgs is taking a big political risk that could backfire spectacularly October 17.The premier hopes no outbreaks occur and schools reopen without inci- dent. Even if that happens, Conservatives will be rightly criticized for putting politics ahead of province. Elections always distract the operation of govern- ment.And New Brunswick’s election is no different.
Federal Conservatives are salivating at the prospect of a fall election.The party believes its new leader, Erin O’Toole (who campaigned on a hard right platform to appease the Reform/Canadian Alliance Tory base) and a government damaged by the WE scandal, make conditions opportune. If Blaine Higgs is taking a political risk, it is exponentially riskier nationally.Any outbreak in a populous area during a federal campaign could be enough to swing the outcome.
There seems little appetite among Islanders to go to the polls. None of the three parties can afford a campaign. Greens are just now finding their footing in Opposition and will benefit from MLA growth before considering taking government down. Liberals have yet to announce a date for the party’s leadership convention, which leaves it up to Premier Dennis King to orchestrate his own government’s downfall.This is unlikely until the pandemic is under control and government turns its attention to battling budget deficits.The earliest PEI is likely to go to the polls is fall 2021.Anything earlier would run counter to the image of a cooperative, nontraditional politician Premier King has groomed over his 15 months in power.
But power is an aphrodisiac and politicians, of every stripe, fall to its allure.When Bill Morneau went to the prime minister and asked him to stop leaks about his future in cabinet, the prime minister failed to support his first and only finance minister. Instead Morneau, reported at loggerheads with Trudeau over extending COVID support programs and its staggering long-term cost to taxpayers, quit cabinet and politics.
To show just how crazy a time we live in, his successor Chrystia Freeland - the first federal female finance minister in Canada’s history - endured a spat of stupid stories from among others, CBC, questioning her qualifications.
Talk. About. Asinine.
In my lifetime finance ministers from John Turner to Allan J MacEachern, Paul Martin and John Manley have all come and gone with nary a mention of whatever particular qualifications are perceived necessary.
But when the first female is named, well, suddenly her lack of an investment banking background is seen as potentially disqualifying.As a highly respected journalist, she covered finance issues in depth and at the highest levels. She knows the language.
As the government’s most impressive minister, Freeland did what no Canadian politician had managed, including Justin Trudeau. Stand up to a crazy American president and renegotiate the North American Trade Agreement to the benefit of this country. In the process she made a major fan of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Think about that for a second, then try to argue Freeland isn’t qualified.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited.He can be contacted at paul@peicanada. com
