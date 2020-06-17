The passing of 27-year-old Jacob (Jake) Simmons last week has brought much heartache in the Point Prim community.
For Gar Gillis of Point Prim, the loss was palpable. He had spoken to his neighbour, Mr Simmons, on Friday morning.
“About 6:30 in the morning he jogs by here and I was talking to him as I was out getting my paper,” Mr Gillis said.
“Nobody down here could believe it.”
Mr Simmons lived on the family cranberry farm, Lighthouse Cranberry Company.
Mr Gillis and his wife Bonnie have kept close relations to the Simmons family.
“We know them all and Bonnie used to work for (Jake’s) grandmother,” Mr Gillis said.
After completing studies in Agriculture Management, Mr Simmons was being groomed by his father Kevin Simmons to take over the family two businesses which also included Simmons Drainage and Supply, a tile drainage company.
His agricultural ambitions aside, Mr Simmons was known as being highly athletic. In the past year he entered back into the world of running with the PEI Roadrunners, completing 27 races, including a marathon. Last month he was also awarded the 2019 Male Roadrunner of the Year by the PEI organization.
“He was just a big, strong, powerful guy,” Kevin MacCarville, President of the PEI Roadrunners, said.
Mr MacCarville recalls the first race he saw Mr Simmons take part in. It was the Fulton Campbell Memorial and Laura Lee Walsh Run in Montague last June. The towering Mr Simmons was first to cross the finish line in the five kilometre portion.
“As soon as you looked at him you thought ‘that guy’s an athlete.’”
Due to the pandemic cancelling many public events such as the Roadrunner’s annual banquet, Mr Simmons never had the opportunity to accept his award.
Mr Simmons was well known in sporting circles and played basketball at Holland College, St Francis Xavier University and Olds College in Alberta.
Many who have posted online tributes about Mr Simmons have echoed similar sentiments to Mr Gillis.
“He was a super person.”
Mr Simmons, who was cycling at the time, was the victim of a hit and run early Friday evening in Kinross. The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old female, was arrested and faces charges of Impaired Driving Causing Death, Impaired Driving over 80/ml (twice the legal limit) and Failing to Remain at the Scene. Her vehicle has been impounded for six months and the RCMP investigation continues.
Funeral arrangements had not been made public by press time.
