Paul Morrison of St. Georges is the new addition to the Town of Three Rivers Council.
He won the by-election to represent Ward 9 on Monday with 76 votes.
Robert MacDonald collected 25 votes and Ray Brow received nine votes.
Over the years Mr Morrison has served on various boards such as the Montague Curling Club but this is his first foray into the political realm.
“I thought it was important someone from the area look after the area,” he said.
Mr Morrison said he is happy about the win and to represent the area where he grew up. His goal is ensure the voices of the rural area are heard.
Ward 9 represents the area of Launching and St. Georges.
The seat was left vacant in May by Isaac MacIntyre. In a letter to council, he said he looked to focus more on his career.
The next Committee of Council meeting will be held on Monday, September 28 at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown. Mr Morrison said he would be in attendance.
