I have read your recent article and comments in The Eastern and West Prince Graphics regarding the proposed pilot project allowing ATVs on unpaved, low use roads on PEI.
Both of you have stated that low use roads or seasonal’ roads would be the type of roads used for the pilot project.
In Southwest Lot 16, a community just between the east and the west, and unfortunately out your areas to have their story covered, is being proposed to have an ATV trail go directly through the community. The Evangeline ATV Club has planned an ATV trail system that will connect unpaved and paved residential roads in the community. (Nebraska Road, Route #12 and the MacLean Road).
This trail system, if approved by our government, would pass directly in front of people’s homes, residents that do shift work, nurses, farmers and fishermen, and one resident has MS.
The only reason the community found out about this proposed trail system was through the media. In August the Evangeline ATV Club was fined for not following the permit issued to them by the Department of the Environment. The permit states they were to put rip rap to prevent soil run off. No rip rap to be found. Their trail crosses four brooks, but the ATV club only had permission to cross three waterways. They had permission for three free span bridges (go OVER water) so they took it upon themselves to fill in two waterways and put in culverts instead (that were much too small). They were not to use heavy machinery in the waterways, but they did. The two bridges (that were actually free span) were also not high enough above the waterways, once again disregarding the strict guidelines of the Department of Environment’s permit. They were ordered to remove the culverts and fined, but will be given another permit to reinstall the waterway crossings next spring.
Local watershed groups, along with the community, were extremely upset with the damage caused to the waterways. Every one of the strict guidelines in the permit were ignored. Although that section of the trail is on private land, the ATV club plowed through old growth forest with a 325 CAT excavator and a bulldozer.
Just upstream from the damaged waterways is an Island Nature Trust protected area - the Joyce Gaudet Misouche Bog Protected Area. The Nature Trust is in the process of protecting more land in that area. There are rare birds, flora and fauna.
I was told by the Department of Environment the ATV club was not to enter that area with the type of machinery they used. The ATV club told the department and the landowners it would be a small insignificant trail constructed with hatchets and chainsaws. It now looks like an ATV superhighway through an old growth forest, just next to protected natural areas. We now have damaged waterways that will very likely never recover - waterways that lead into the rich fishing grounds of the Grand River, ultimately leading into our Malpeque Bay. The trail crosses the land of four landowners - one of the landowners did not give permission.
This was not a great first impression to the community.
You can outline the benefits to tourism of an ATV trail if you wish, but THIS particular community is more concerned with the negative impacts of having an ATV trail in their community. Most live outside of town because they enjoy the peace and quiet but the ATV federation has many members with hopes of bringing many tourists to the trail; that type of activity is no comparison to the occasional dump truck or motorcycle driving by.
The Evangeline ATV Club has weekly runs with 70-100 ATVs participating. My family has been enjoying the peaceful environment and river in SW Lot 16 for over 100 years. Now we and the community may be forced to entertain ATV enthusiasts local and tourists. They bought expensive toys with nowhere to ride them, so now communities must give up their peace, privacy, safety and the value of their properties so ATV’ers have somewhere to ride their toys. Does not seem quite fair or logical.
PEI simply does not have the vast wilderness like Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Very difficult on PEI to not disturb a community or a waterway. Communities should not be forced to accept the associated noise and public safety issues of an ATV trail.
I have attached photos of the Evangeline ATV Club trail pre-and-post Dorian and after the waterway crossings were removed.
Kind regards,
Angele Gamble
