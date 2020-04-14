Within the Canadian Mental Health Association, peer support is emotional and practical support between two or more people who share a common experience, such as a mental health challenge or illness.
“As a peer support worker, you’re relating with people on shared experiences,” says Hanna Hameline, who works with the Canadian Mental Health Association as a peer supporter.
Ms Hameline offers some tips on how to support good mental health during this stressful COVID-19 period.
1. Keep or start a routine - Be consistent and make sure you have a routine going. Go to sleep and wake up at a regular time.
2. Nutrition and hydration - Eating well and hydrating. It’s just as important, if not more important at a time like this.
3. Socialize - Socializing at least once a day for about 30 minutes is what a lot of evidence suggests. Obviously we’re socializing with physical distance but “I find facetiming and texting or any kind of video or audio call can work.”
4. Exercise and fresh air - Ms Hameline suggests going outside at least once a day. “We’re so fortunate in this rural community, we are able to go outside without being close to people.” If this isn’t possible “You can always open your windows and blast the fan; there are ways to get fresh air.”
5. Radical self-acceptance - “That’s just accepting this is where we’re at and controlling what you can.”
Ms Hameline says an example of controlling what you can might be respecting the Chief Public Health Officer’s recommendations, such as practicing physical distancing.
Anyone looking for more support is welcome to join the Still Here Mental Health Support Group. The group meets twice weekly by using an online conferencing app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.