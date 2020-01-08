The Fiddlers Society has been a strong promoter of the art of fiddle music since 1977 and current volunteers hope a major revamp of their organization will further strengthen their presence in the province. That and an attractive new website. Check it out at peifiddlers.com
The website, which recently went live, is expected to be a virtual resource library of the PEI fiddle tradition.
The site will include a tune list of hundreds of songs from each of the five chapters (Friday Night Jammers, Prince County, Queens County, Southern Kings and Eastern Kings). The lists will include sheet music and audio files.
It also features archived issues of the PEI Fiddle Society newsletter, which ceased publication earlier this year. It dates back to 1978. Contact lists are also available for fiddle and step dance teachers, violin repair and bow re-hairing. Information on local CDs and books, and links to websites of interest such as Bowing Down Home, a fiddle music history project developed by UPEI and the Canadian Museum of History will be available as well.
