The PEI Fiddlers are connecting through their new website first posted on April 1, 2020.
The usual jams and practices of the five chapters of the PEI Fiddlers have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, so we are connecting through peifiddlers.com
We have just posted a new ‘Tunes to Try at Home’ section on the home page and plan to post more. The first post has five tunes composed by the late great fiddler from New Brunswick, Matilda Murdoch, who passed away last February a few days after playing music with friends and family at her 99th birthday celebration.
The website also now has picture galleries up for each of our five chapters to help us all recall happy memories of easier times. In addition, we will soon be posting some new tunes written by PEI composers for fiddlers to try and friends to listen to.
Stay safe and keep the music going.
Amy Swenson,
President,
PEI Fiddlers
