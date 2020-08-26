Island firefighters are banding together in a collective fundraising initiative.
PEI Fire Fighters Weekly 50/50 Jack- pot is an online raffle in which 26 departments from across PEI have signed on to so far.
“The beauty of it is the purchaser can pick and choose (which department) they support or they can sup- port them all them all,” Mark Gotell, Fire Chief of Georgetown Fire & Rescue, said.
The eastern PEI department is one of several in the region who joined the fundraiser early on.
“It is a good idea and hopefully we can turn it right back into supporting the community,” Mr Gotell added.
In Georgetown the volunteer department sponsors family skates at the Three Rivers Sportsplex regularly during the winter months.
New London Fire Department, on PEI’s north shore brought the weekly draw to PEI. While in its infancy,Chief Allen Cole said it is a win-win for everyone.
“With COVID a lot of the regular fundraisers departments have were cut out,”Mr Cole said.
They wanted to find a way to make up for lost revenue over the past few months.
“This way we are covering the whole Island,” he added.
The first draw was August 20. Christina Sentner of Alexandra won $2,692. Her support went to the Crossroads Fire Department
Tickets can be purchased at https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/peifirefighters/4?fb clid=IwAR26Lb35UkG-D_KYT_0k9A1 DahzJkaR0zlNUNXoaaqx15aGf_ muqvo6VA48
There is a list of participating fire departments on the site and a tally of where support is going from ticket buyers.
Mr Cole is impressed with the transparency of the site.
“People can see what money is going where,” he said.
If the first week where $5,000 worth of tickets were purchased by 218 buyers is any indication, Mr Cole looks forward to great success in future draws.
The winner gets 50 per cent of the pot and a percentage goes back to the departments that were supported during the sales.
