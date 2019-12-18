PEI fishers are pleased with the decision of Nova Scotia's Environment Department to request an Environmental Assessment report on Northern Pulp's proposed effluent treatment plan.
In the fall of 2017 the PEIFA joined forces with Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board (GNSFPB), the Maritime Fishermen’s Union (MFU), representatives from other Nova Scotia fishermen’s associations, and the Pictou Landing First Nations (PLFN) to protest the Abecrombie mill’s plan to pipe treated effluent from the mill into the Northumberland Strait.
“The announcement today (Tuesday) was positive and something all the groups were looking for,” Bobby Jenkins president of the PEI Fisherman’s Association said.
“We’ve said from day one there is a lucrative fishery going on in the Northumberland Strait and we don’t want to jeopardize that fishery in any way shape or form."
Having Northern Pulp submit this additional report is the next best thing to having a federal assessment which is something the groups had lobbied for, Mr Jenkins said.
The final report could take up to two years to complete.
Mr Jenkins said making sure things are done right is more important than rushing them through.
“We don’t want to find out 10 years after you start pumping effluent into the Strait that you didn’t cover your bases,” he said.
PEI Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox said there are still too many unanswered questions on the impact the effluent would have on the Strait
“While we are disappointed there will not be a more comprehensive Level Two federal assessment, we are hopeful the provincial assessment will address many of the outstanding issues associated with the Northern Pulp proposal,” Mr Fox said.
Currently Northern Pulp’s effluent is treated in Boat Harbour, a lagoon in the Pictou Landing First Nation.
On January 31, 2020 the approval issued by the Nova Scotia government to use Boat Harbour runs out.
