Oh no, please, no more stay-at-home directives and not-more social distancing. We’re bored, grumpy and just plain worn out. Plus there’s no money coming in for a lot of people. Let’s open the bridge and let tourists in.
Wait. When we say that have we taken into account the fact this is probably one of the safest places on earth? We’re chafing at self-distancing and endless hand washing, but we haven’t had one hospital admission. This is not a cold or the flu. Most schools in the world are closed. All professional and amateur sports; baseball, the NBA, NHL, international soccer and more are on indefinite hold. The Olympics have been postponed and many provinces and whole countries have closed their borders.
When has this happened in living memory?
World tourism - billions lost in economies around the world. Reasonable governments are taking this pandemic seriously. More people in the USA have died from COVID-19 since March 3 than in the entire Vietnam War.
Yes, we could have a banner tourist season but at what cost? There are thousands of people who would love to come to PEI because it’s safe for now - for Islanders. Have we been careful all these weeks for nothing? Do we not want schools to re-open in September? Do we want to spend all next winter social-distancing? The Health State of Emergency, although it seems like forever, was posted only six weeks ago.
Canada is in 10th place among the world for infections (mostly because of Quebec and Ontario). PEI is tied for last place in Canada (with all of the Northwest territories, and yes, their borders are closed). PEI has no hospitalizations and no deaths caused by the pandemic.
I asked family and friends this week if they could have a free airplane ticket to a vacation destination anywhere in the world, where would they go? They all said they would stay here in PEI because we are quite safe here at the moment, thanks to our health system led by Dr Heather Morrison.
It pains me to look at our neighbours, not just to the south, but in other provinces, which are quickly easing restrictions. I think we could slowly do some easing; all things considered Islanders have done well. I realize many businesses and ordinary Islanders have, and continue to suffer because of the lockdown at entry points to the Island. My wife is an artisan who mostly sells to tourists. Not this year.
We still hear musing about cruise ships (even though Health Canada is telling Canadians not to go on them), and possibly Old Home Week of all things. How will we socially distance at the fairground? Newfoundland found out this week tourists were completely ignoring self-isolation. PEI, I’d say is the safest place on earth. For now.
Government’s responsibility is to look after Islanders, financially and otherwise, and most importantly, keep us safe. If we had a hurricane tourism would disappear. Life would be disrupted for a long period of time but we would put appropriate measures in place. And once a hurricane has passed it is gone, and we can hug our loved ones. But this is a non-stop hurricane, a potentially deadly illness. No visiting, no touching. Thanks to responsible leadership, PEI is sitting in the eye of the storm.
There is a huge number of people looking for a safe haven and PEI is one of the few. I know, some have cottages here but if anyone arrives here infected we will be back to square one, or worse. Better a poor business season this year than none next year or the following year. Emergency workers have been a huge help.
When it comes down to the wire I expect my government to do everything it can to protect us and our health system.
Slowly, please.
Gary Walker,
Charlottetown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.