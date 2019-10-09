Well, as a newcomer to the area, I should introduce myself. My name’s Sean MacDougall. I’m 28 and I just moved to the area from Halifax. I was born and raised in the city, but I have small town running through my blood, as my folks are from Inverness over in Cape Breton. Growing up, Inverness was like a second home for me.
I just graduated from college after deciding to change careers. As I entered my 20s, I moved to British Columbia to study Ski Resort Operations and Management, and live the life of a ski bum. After finishing there, I lived and worked at a ski hill in Fort McMurray for a couple years, then moved back home. Realizing that working at ski resorts wasn’t exactly going to pay the bills, I decided to make a change to journalism.
I’m big on sharing folk’s stories and learning as much as I can every day. Learning new things and getting to know people is just something I think is really cool. Sitting down over some coffee and chatting, then realizing two hours went by and the coffee went cold, is something I love having the opportunity to do.
A few people questioned whether or not I would adapt to living on the Island, but I already feel right at home. I found a place to live, miraculously after realizing housing here is just as bad as Halifax, and I’m slowly getting my bearings around eastern PEI (Where’s St Peter’s again? And how do you say Uigg and Kilmuir?)
I’m an avid food lover, and big on cooking. Seeing the sheer number of farmers in the area definitely stokes the culinary creativity for me. Getting fresh ingredients five minutes down the road from the farm is something I’ve never had before, bonus points to you, PEI.
Starting at The Eastern Graphic in the middle of a federal election, I knew I would be diving in head first. I’ve always felt the best way to learn anything, especially as a fresh-faced journalist, is to dive right in. It’s never going to be easy, but the hard work will pay off in the end.
As someone who values the opportunity to travel, I’ve met some wonderful people and heard some amazing stories. From snowboarding in the Canadian Rockies, to backpacking through Europe, and soaking in the culture of East Africa, I feel like I’ve barely scraped what the world has to offer. I suspect I’ll find the same driving down the road in my Honda Civic.
It’s one beautiful little corner in the world you have, PEI. Mind if I take your photo?
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.