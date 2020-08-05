Last week it was announced by the Canadian Premier League that all games would be held in Charlottetown this year, along with practices happening at undetermined fields at the time of this writing.
There is less than two weeks to go before the first round of the games begin. Surely before the first kick of the season, players will want to warm up, run drills and shake off the isolation period they will go through when arriving here on August 8.
The practice pitches, while yet to be determined, should be given some extra thought in the grand plan of what has been a year not soon forgotten. The Alumni Field at UPEI will host all the games but what if the two practice facilities were located in the east and west of PEI?
A question of safety can quickly be answered. All players and staff are quarantining in the respective team cities, none are reported to have COVID-19, they will be tested when arriving at PEI and will quarantine yet again before finally playing.
A safe bet for league staff may be indoor fields but PEI has been enjoying favourable summer weather, allowing for outdoor fields to be a possibility.
There is still many questions to be answered but Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay has touted the games as a big economic win for PEI so let’s really make it a win for PEI and not just Charlottetown.
Sean MacDougall
