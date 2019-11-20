The Canadian Cancer Society applauds the leadership of MLA Cory Deagle who tabled a Bill to ban the sale of tobacco and e-cigarettes to those under age 21. The Bill also restricts the sale of e-cigarettes to speciality vape shops and gives government regulatory authority over flavours in e-cigarettes. The legislation would make PEI the first Canadian province to adopt minimum age 21 - following the example of 18 US states, including Maine and Massachusetts.
A study published in June, led by Professor David Hammond of the University of Waterloo, found that among those 16-19 years old in Canada vaping increased by a stunning 74 per cent from 2017 to 2018, from 8.4 per cent to 14.6 per cent. The study was conducted in August/September 2017 and again in August/September 2018.
The youth vaping epidemic must be addressed, head on. We cannot afford to witness another generation succumb this deadly addiction. Tremendous progress has been made to reduce tobacco use in Canada, but now the tobacco industry has its hooks in our youth through e-cigarettes. Enough is enough.
PEI is well poised to be a leader on health policy.
PEI has led the rest of Canada in relation to HPV vaccinations for boys. Tobacco 21 is the very definition of a non-partisan issue. No one, even current tobacco users, wants to see their children or grandchildren foray into a lifelong addition.
Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease and death, which is why CCS urges the provincial government to adopt a minimum age of 21. The vast majority of smokers begin smoking before the age of 19. PEI is home to the highest youth smoking rates in Canada, with high school students smoking tobacco at a rate of 16 per cent, compared to the national average of 8 per cent. A 2015 report by the Institute of Medicine concluded that increasing the minimum tobacco sales age from 18 to 21 in the US would reduce smoking rates among 15 to 17-year-olds by 25 per cent, and among 18- and 19-year-olds by 15 per cent.
Kelly Cull,
Director of Public Policy,
Canadian Cancer Society
(1) comment
I too completely applaud Cory Deagle's initiative. And it's good to see that Paul MacNeill didn't promptly apply the term 'free wheeling' to him for putting forward a private bill. And as to PEI 'leading the country' in youth health initiatives, well, I wouldn't pat our collective back on that one. Just go into the lobby of the Wellness Centre any weekday at noon to watch a hundred or so high school students gobbling down their huge portions of poutine. In a 'wellness' centre. I contacted Cavendish Farms and spoke to their mouthpiece about this and was sneered at. Glad an island corporate giant feels it's absolutely not getting kids hooked on high cholesterol fat and salt combos, as I was firmly informed. And all the parents in Montague who think a lunch bought at Wendy's (to name just one miscreant) is a great option for their kids - yep, that's 'leading the nation'. To the grave.
