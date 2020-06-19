When COVID-19 took the world by storm a few months ago many of the PEI workers who were deemed essential had to make adjustments to their everyday to keep providing services to Islanders.
Pearl Gillis is a mail carrier and President of CUPW Charlottetown.
Scott Gaudet works at the retail outlet in Summerside and is vice president of the Summerside Local.
The two union reps, who represent workers east and west, said the job changed drastically in various ways.
“The first thing was trying to get protective equipment for everybody,” Ms Gillis said.
She described how shift changes had to be implemented immediately after public health directives came into play.
She works out of the Montague Post Office with four other mail carriers.
“We don’t have six feet apart when all five of us are in there so they changed our mail available times,” Ms Gillis explained.
But a wrench could be thrown into that scenario with something as simple as the mail truck arriving behind schedule or a heavy volume of mail coming in.
“There have been days when the second wave doesn’t get in until after lunch and that becomes a health and safety issue because they are out on the road late in the day, there is heavier traffic and they can’t finish their route,” Ms Gillis said. “That of course affects the customer.”
She has been on the job for 31 years and she has never seen a time when it has been so busy for so long.
“Our Christmas rush started late October and we say we are still in it,” she said.
Ms Gillis estimates parcel volumes have tripled.
Mr Gaudet said regular mail volumes are up too.
“We saw quite a bit more letter mail than usual simply because we were the only means for anybody to get anything to somebody,” he said.
“We had a lot of grandmothers, mothers, sisters and brothers sending small packages to their loved ones because it was for some the only way for them to communicate or to share things with each other.”
Mr Gaudet said there was much uncertainty in the beginning, but from the get-go caution and safety for both staff and customers has always been top priority.
And it created a lot of anxiety.
“On average we have letter carriers who go to 400 to 800 points of call (houses),” Mr Gaudet said.
“Those people were in contact with that many residents and touching the mail.
“So we had a lot of serious discussions with our employer and told them the things we needed to feel safe.”
Everything from sanitation to the shift changes Ms Gillis spoke of have become the new normal.
The increase in parcels also led to delivery on the weekends.
Mail carriers were compensated with mileage and were paid per piece, but not paid an hourly wage.
“They were doing this to get people their parcels and to help alleviate some of that pressure they would have during the week.” Mr Gaudet said.
Post Offices remained open throughout the various phases of the public health emergency. For a time hours of business were shortened, but now back to normal hours and Mr Gaudet said they are still as busy as ever.
“We really have a lot of pride in the work we do and get to know our customers and what they need,” Mr Gaudet said.
“At the end of the day we are an integral part of the system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.