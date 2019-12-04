Lester MacPherson of Cardigan has been recognized for 10 years of strumming and singing in support of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Mr MacPherson received the award on November 17 at the Christmas Stars Concert, the proceeds of which go to the hospital foundation. He performs at the annual show along with other shows in York.
The concerts, Christmas Stars and Spring Stars are organized by Judy MacLean of Sherwood.
Ms MacLean said she wanted to recognize Mr MacPherson for his dedication as a performer.
“He was the first one out of the gate to start with as a performer,” Ms MacLean said. She added that he is also a consistent contributor to the Chirstmas Stars concert.
Mr MacPherson enjoys classic singer-songwriters such as Hank Williams, John Prine and Gordon Lightfoot, to name a few. Over the years, he not only has plucked his six-string and sang on stage, he also recorded nine albums of cover songs with some originals sprinkled throughout.
Ms MacLean said he has been a feature performer for her shows that have hosted the likes of Lennie Gallant and Ashley MacIsaac.
Over the years, Sunday Night Shenanigans along with Christmas Stars and Spring Stars, which Mr MacPherson performs at, has raised over $20,000 for the hospital foundation.
“If you say PEI’s Country Gentleman you won’t have to say his name, people will know,” Ms MacLean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.