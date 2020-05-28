I’m a COVID-19 refugee! I don’t have it, just forced to deal with it, like the rest of humanity. There is a theory afoot, somewhere out there in cyberspace, that we are the virus. COVID-19 is the vaccine. A trite off the cuff comment? Maybe not.
Which brings me to the CBC posting of May 21, 2020, Islanders questioning the decision of Premier King and Dr. Morrison to allow seasonal residents onto the Island.
I’m one of those dastardly, “from away” seasonal residents coming to your Island ... with the four horsemen of the apocalypse and pestilence in my wake.
I’m scared. I have to make it through the Quebec wasteland, make it through the woodlands of New Brunswick ...the Walking Dead in wait, I’m sure.
Where do I stop to eat, to sleep to gas up? Barriers here that may be insurmountable. Just to get to the Island.
I’m willing to take the risk. Dear Islanders, are you? Don’t allow the fear to become more widespread than the virus.
Okay, okay, the four horsemen ... not. Just me and my wife.
Your friendly, neighbourhood COVID-19 refugee.
CD MacDonald,
Little Pond, PEI
