Austin Haynes, from Charlottetown, feels left behind as a trucker while the rest of the province moves into a new sense of normality within the Atlantic Bubble.
The 25-year-old father-to-be has been driving transport trucks for a Montague company for five years. He has been busy hauling produce lately and is always up for long hauls in an 18 wheeler.
Since the pandemic hit Mr Hayne’s routines have changed drastically in many regards.
“The big thing is when you’re crossing the (PEI) border and have to get tested. It’s really hard to get home safely to see friends and family,” he said.
In the past six months on the road, Mr Haynes has only been able to spend two weeks at home with his pregnant fiance because of self-isolation regulations.
However, truckers are currently exempt from self-isolating but still they must be tested when re-entering the province. They also must remain isolated until they get the all-clear test results for COVID-19.
Mr Haynes’ child is due in December which he feels is the only certainty happening for him at the moment.
He said with everything going on right now, he doesn’t know what he’ll be doing when that time comes.
Mr Haynes said the turnaround time given is 24 to 48 hours for test results but he has seen truckers wait up to four days.
In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, PEI had 4,361 drivers with a Class 1 license for commercial long-haul trucks.
Another frustration Mr Haynes and other truckers feel is not having access to hotel rooms to await test results when they return to PEI from outside the bubble.
The province previously had an arrangement to put truckers up in a hotel room while they isolate but that no longer exists. The bill of $20 a night was sent directly to the truckers’ employers.
The lengthy wait is frustrating, Mr Haynes said, because it’s often time to go back on the road by the time the test results come in.
He does however make sure to spend as much time as possible with family.
“I’ve been taking a week off here and there to go home,” he said.
Mr Haynes took a week off in July and another week at the end of last month. Now, he feels, he will be on the road until his newborn arrives at the end of the year.
