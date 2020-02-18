Real stories about the failures and successes of the PEI Mental Health system were told last week at a public forum in Charlottetown.
The presentations were raw and emotional.
Let’s hope they don’t fall on deaf ears.
Islanders and their families who have struggled with addictions and the system are fed up with not getting the help they need when they need it.
These truths should be used to form policy going forward.
Yes government has promised a dedicated Mental Health Emergency Room at Hillsborough Hospital, but Islanders shouldn’t have to wait years for a new mental health facility to be built.
Perhaps a space could be found in the interim where a dedicated ER can be set up.
Yes there are success stories and the fact that someone reaches the stage where they are in recovery is certainly something to celebrate. But it shouldn’t negate the fact that not everyone is able to navigate the system and get well.
And then there is Lennon House.
A community driven fundraising campaign helped get this project off the ground and now it is past time for government to make the commitment to fund the facility.
In 2017 another public initiative the #HowManyWade Facebook campaign shed light on the inadequacies of the very same system.
The voices of many told the story of a mental health care system in crisis.
Listening to the testimonials from last week shows the crisis still exists.
That is a sad state of affairs.
Charlotte MacAulay
