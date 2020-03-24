Just a quick note to thank the King government for making difficult and decisive decisions in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. The fact that they are already putting in financial supports for ordinary Islanders including the self-employed speaks volumes for the kind of men and women who are currently negotiating this crisis on our behalf. The briefings given by the premier, cabinet ministers and Chief Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison are both reassuring and informative. Their personal sacrifices, the long hours, the separation from their children, friends and family should not go unnoticed or unrewarded by Islanders.
We are well served on the Island by caring, concerned professionals who have both calmed Islander’s fears, and moved quickly to limit the spread of this contagion. Behind the scenes there is an army of government workers making sure these programs are effective and easy to access. The doctors, nurses, EMS and support staff who are working in our hospitals and clinics are to be commended for their selfless service, their service often goes unremarked in difficult times.
To the countless Islanders who are still at work, pharmacies, grocery stores, truck drivers or other service industries that normalize this unprecedented time and provide essential services, thank you too. It is time for us all to pull together by staying apart, let’s do this thing so we can get back to our lives as quickly as possible.
So stay safe, stay home.
Richard Toms,
Georgetown
