A pick-up truck stolen in Morell on the week end is still missing.
The 1995 blue Chevy half ton pickup truck was taken from a residence during the night between Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11.
Anyone with information on the theft can contact Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.