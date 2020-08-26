The hiring process is underway for the long-awaited PEI mental health mobile units and could be functional by late fall.
Lorna Hutt, Manager of Community Mental Health and Addictions West said, this timeline isn’t definite and subject to possible disruptions caused by COVID-19. Organizing schedules between all involved during the summer presents another challenge but she is hopeful.
“There are two parts to the mobile crisis response,” said Verna Ryan, Chief Administrative Officer for Mental Health and Addictions services: ground response teams and a 24/7 mental health phone service.
The phone service operators will discuss mental health issues with callers and connect them with the ground team if appropriate and available. Operators will also be qualified to help callers navigate PEI’s mental health and addictions service options.
“People can call this line to discuss their mental health or issues anytime,” Ms Ryan said.
When the program launches, three mobile ground teams, one per county,will be available noon until midnight,seven days a week.
Ms Hutt said this service will be especially valuable should another wave of COVID-19 cause Islanders to be afraid of leaving their homes.
Pandemic aside, she sees the service as essential.
“It will keep Islanders well and at home. It will relieve pressures from the system and provide rural support,” she said, adding transportation is a huge issue for rural Islanders seeking mental health care.
The model the province plans to follow includes mental health and addiction clinicians partnered with plain clothes police officers in unmarked vehicles. It also includes support from the Island’s ground ambulance system and access to psychiatric consultation if needed.
“All three of us have to work together to support people in the community and stabilize them. If there is medical stabilization needed in a situation, we’ll be calling EMS.
“If there are safety concerns we will call police,”Ms Ryan said.
She said the important part is the partners will be trained in mental health and addictions and in crisis response. There will be designated police officers sup- porting the mobile mental health crisis unit who will have a minimum of 40 hours of training.
Training is being arranged through individuals who currently work with mobile mental health units in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said generally when police are on duty they need to carry intervention options including firearms.
Sgt Gunn said police are trained to use a variety of other skills when responding to mental health related incidents: de-escalating by verbal conversation and tactical positioning to secure others from any potential danger so that forceful intervention options aren’t needed.
He offered the example of a recent event where RCMP responded to an individual who was in the process of destroying the inside of his home and in possession of a firearm.
“We secured the scene and spent hours de-escalating the situation using negotiation tactics,” he said adding, the per cent of cases where firearms are used in response to mental health crisis is very low.
Right now police are called to mental health crises anytime someone is planning to hurt themselves or has a weapon to de-escalate the situation and secure the scene.
Psychologist Jonathan Dudek, has been designated as mobile mental health unit project lead and is in charge of hiring and policy creation. He is tasked with hiring 12 full-time equivalent nurses and social workers to complete three mobile teams.
Ms Ryan said a couple of people are already hired and it looks like a number of nurses and social workers will receive offers by the end of August or early September. If they accept the offers, these health care professionals could begin orientation around that time.
A variety of advocates for the program, including the current Minister of Health and Wellness, James Aylward, surfaced in provincial politics in 2017.
In 2018, the provincial government under the Liberal leadership of Wade MacLauchlan was prom- ised $20 million over five years from the federal government.The funds were intended to support home care and mental health and addictions services on the Island.
Mr MacLauchlan’s government promised to use some of the $20 million to fund a mobile mental health unit which it planned to roll out in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The current government, led by PC Dennis King, held onto these plans and the province included funding for the program in the 2019-2020 budget.
The project didn’t launch that year but was re-entered into the budget this 2020-2021 fiscal year. A total of $340,000 was budgeted for the project.
Calls that would be appropriate for the mobile crisis services include anxiety, depression, panic, suicidal ideation, acute stress, substance use concerns, situational crises or trauma.
The Mental Health and Addictions mobile crisis staff will also be involved with wellness checks and providing follow-up visits or calls to individuals who have experienced a recent crisis and/ or recent discharge from hospitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.