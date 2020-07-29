The Peakes Bombers took sole possession of top spot in the Kings County Baseball League with a convincing 6-1 victory over the Alley Stratford Athletics.
Both teams were tied for top spot heading into the Wednesday evening tilt at MacNeill Field in Stratford. Jack MacKenzie pitched a complete game six hitter to pick up his first pitching win as a Peakes Bombers. The Bombers struck early in their first at bat scoring a pair of runs aiding with Colin Myers and Rob Phelan leading of the game with back-to-back doubles. Stratford threatened in the bottom of the fifth, however a liner was caught by Dillon Doucette which led to an inning ending double play. Myers and Dan MacDonald had two hits each to lead the offense for the winners. Grant Grady hit a double to lead the Athletics.
The Charlottetown ‘Oldtimers’ Jays put up another team effort to earn their first victory since 2018 defeating Grant Thornton Tigers 6-5. Former two-time League MVP Stephen Birt showed flares of his yesteryears chucking the win allowing only two runs while striking out five batters. Birt, Craig Cooper, Robin Hood and Mike Roberts all went 2/3. Elijah Hood had a triple.
Only one game was played on Sunday with the Morell Chevies moving into sole possession of second place with a nine inning 5-2 win over the Tigers. Troy Coffin and Jordan Stevenson were locked in a pitching duel as both gave way to the bullpens after seven innings. The Chevies scored three runs off Tiger reliever Tyler Johnston in the ninth inning to give them the 5-2 victory. Logan Gallant pitched two innings of relief to earn the win. Morell moved to 4-2 with the win while the Tigers slipped to 1-6. It was the third extra inning loss of the season thus far for the Tigers.
Future games - Wednesday: the Tigers will travel to MacNeill Field in Stratford to play the A’s. The Cardigan Clippers hope to play their first game of the season at the Clipper Field where they are scheduled to battle the Bombers. In a re-scheduled match-up from July 8 the Chevies will be at Memorial Field to go up against the Charlottetown Jays. All games start at 6:30 pm.
On Friday evening at Memorial the Youth Selects play a pair of games against the Athletics. First game begins at 6:30 pm.
Sunday - the Chevies/Clippers are in Cardigan at 2 pm depending on field conditions. The Bombers/Tigers are at Memorial Field at 6 pm.
Errors and Omissions - Three in total. Two weeks ago, I reported that Jon Arsenault pitched a complete game one hitter with 11 Ks for the Athletics. Arsenault struck out 12. Sticking with the A’s, Last week, I did not mention Randy Taylor’s walk-off single in the eighth inning was with two out. Chevies’ Cole McLaren was not making his KCBL debut last week. Rather he played for Morell in the 2018 campaign.
Standings - Still tight especially at the top. Peakes leads the league with a 4-1 record, a half game up on Morell (4-2). Stratford drops to third place at 3-2, a half game back of the second place Chevies. Cardigan did not play at all over the week and continues to sit in fourth place with a 2-2 record. The Tigers are in fifth place with a 1-6 record and will have to put together a win streak to have a chance at a play-off position. The Jays are at 1-1 and the PEI Youth Selects (2-3) will not be participating in post-season play.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - The younger players have been getting some well earned ink this year. However the winner this week is a proven veteran. In two games last week, Craig Cooper, of the Charlottetown Jays, went 4/6 with two doubles.
