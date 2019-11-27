The Kings Playhouse board of directors want to see the facility used as a hub in times of emergency.
Board member Ray Brow presented the idea at the Three Rivers Committee of Council meeting Monday night.
Mr Brow said the idea started with the board six months ago.
The Playhouse’s second floor has facilities which, Mr Brow said, could serve as temporary living quarters to comfortably house half a dozen people displaced from their homes. The main floor is also fully accessible to anyone with physical disabilities.
The board also aims to acquire a generator.
A fresh water well on the property could be used in an emergency. The Playhouse is currently on town water but a system could be installed to prevent cross contamination between the two sources.
Mr Brow said he has discussed this idea with the province and drew comparisons to a nursing home in Crapaud that faced a similar challenge for water supply.
The water would supply the washrooms and kitchen areas in the Playhouse.
The board has collected a list of people referred to as “storm troopers” who would volunteer to operate the warming centre.
Emergency Measures requires volunteers to register everyone who uses the warming centre and what community they are from.
“These (volunteers) would do that bigger job and they would look after anyone who comes into the building.”
