What does this pandemic time mean for a gathering space when we are no longer permitted to gather?
We’ve been asking ourselves that question almost daily as we move through this new world.
In theatre and music and dance and community engagement, we are committed to bringing people together, to creating space and opportunity for meaningful, human connection; shared experience.
Now, in order to keep our community safe, our windows are shuttered and our live art has, for the time being, ceased.
We’re tremendously grateful to our audience members who have held onto their tickets or offered them as a donation as we work towards rescheduling our live shows.
This isn’t the first time Kings Playhouse has encountered some kind of crisis that has altered its path. Built in the late 1800s, Kings Playhouse has seen the First World War, the Spanish Influenza, the Second World War and, of course the fire in 1983 that took the original building (to name a few).
Despite all of these, the Playhouse remains a centre for arts and culture in our community and perhaps a gentle reminder that we too can emerge from darkness and create beautiful things.
In the midst of these times of separation, we’ve been working hard to bring new, creative ideas to life. We’ve been searching for ways to continue to connect our community and to help you remember you are not alone.
In February, we began rehearsals for Thrive: Embracing our Power. As a collaborative theatre project, Thrive’s aim was to bring together women with disabilities to explore their unique life experience through multidisciplinary art. We’re thrilled that we’ve found ways to redefine this project within a new context, and our connection with participants continues through Zoom videos and personal phone calls. It has, of course, opened up the possibility for us to connect with even more women with disabilities and if you are interested in contributing to this unique project, we’d love to hear from you.
At the beginning of the isolation process, we were inspired by the international movement of ‘Front Porch Portraits’ - a series that captured our community members where they were in isolation. Partnering with Amy MacConnell, from MacConnell Photography, we were able to support the portrait collection of over 20 families.
We’re fiercely committed to supporting local artists, and when Todd MacLean and Savannah Belsher-MacLean launched Quarantunes Isolation Concerts, we knew it was something to support. In partnership with Northumberland Ferries Ltd, we’ve been pleased to present some of Atlantic Canada’s incredible musical talent, live from Facebook on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm. Links for the concerts can be found on the Quarantunes Isolation Concerts Facebook page.
Our most recent project is more intimate in nature and we hope it will reveal some grand, meaningful stories. ‘Hi! How are you?’ is a community based project that seeks to connect us. If you, or someone you love would like a phone call, send us a note. Members of our team at the Playhouse will call for a check-in and a chat. If they like, we may use some of our conversations in future projects, or we may just make some new friends.
And so, while we’re not able to physically gather, we hope some of our ongoing work will help to bring us together. We miss you and can’t wait to see you soon.
For more information about any of our projects, send us an email at info@kingsplayhouse.com, visit us on Facebook or our website: www.kingsplayhouse.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.