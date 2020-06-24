To all graduates: this isn’t how you envisioned celebrating the final months of your high school education, no one did.
That said, seize this opportunity to rise above current circumstances, heighten your dreams and embrace the future as you had originally imagined.
Transform the year 2020 into a period of growth, integrity, honour and moral strength.
Your academic achievements are in no sense diminished and you will learn as years pass that life is unpredictable and the creation of your own personal story rests solely with you.
It’s an uncertain time for everyone and we look to you to create reasonable solutions in making this world a better place for all to share.
Please correct our errant ways for the benefit of your children, your grandchildren and all that follow. We know you can make that difference.
There are plenty reminders of our ignorant ways. The environment has suffered greatly from the abuse of too many people living for today and leaning on the next generation to clean up the mess.
Racial/ethnic bias is another world-wide issue that demands immediate attention. This can change but someone must lead the charge. The world is ours for all to share equally - be the one who creates peace and equality.
Career opportunities are infinite whether it be blue-collar jobs, defending an innocent person in court, designing a method to improve Island roads or caring for the sick, elderly or hurt. All are equally commendable.
Be proud of that diploma whether you have the opportunity to accept it in front of an audience of hundreds or a small handful of family and friends.
This week 132 senior students will say goodbye to Montague High; Morell High will see 32 of its students head out into a larger world; Souris’ 31 graduates will move on to make their mark in society and two students from École La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay will open the door to new opportunities and possibilities.
We wish them all well.
Remember to learn from your mistakes and be proud of your efforts no matter the path you choose.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
